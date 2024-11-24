Truepoint Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.02. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.47 and a 1 year high of $180.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

