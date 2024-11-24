BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 198,567 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

