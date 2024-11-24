Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $296.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $224.45 and a 52 week high of $298.12. The company has a market cap of $444.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

