Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

