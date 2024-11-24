Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Wabash National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $30.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.35 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

