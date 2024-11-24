Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 17th

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

Yum China has raised its dividend by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. Yum China has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Yum China

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.