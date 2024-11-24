WESPAC Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.