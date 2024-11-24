Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises about 0.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth $312,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on YUMC. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Yum China Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

