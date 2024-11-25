Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,725 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.21 on Monday, hitting $313.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.52 and a 200-day moving average of $277.34. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.61 and a 12-month high of $313.47. The company has a market capitalization of $583.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.