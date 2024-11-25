Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$22.25

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.02% from the company’s previous close.

AYA has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lowered Aya Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.72.

Shares of AYA traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,519. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$9.06 and a 1 year high of C$19.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

