Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,294,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,880 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $83,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 186,273 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,677,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CWAN opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,197.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,045. The trade was a 44.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $567,358.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,794.96. This trade represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

