Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,272,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,621 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.22% of Doximity worth $99,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 80,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Doximity by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 559,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Trading Up 0.4 %
DOCS opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16.
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
