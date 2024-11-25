Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,272,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,621 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.22% of Doximity worth $99,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 80,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Doximity by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 559,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Up 0.4 %

DOCS opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCS. Barclays increased their price target on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of Doximity from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

