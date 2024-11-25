Comparing Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) and Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Sila Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 27.78% 5.85% 3.21% Sila Realty Trust 12.11% 1.54% 1.09%

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Sila Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Regency Centers pays out 125.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

96.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Regency Centers and Sila Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.32 billion 10.16 $364.56 million $2.13 34.75 Sila Realty Trust $189.07 million 7.56 $24.04 million N/A N/A

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Sila Realty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Regency Centers and Sila Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 2 8 2 3.00 Sila Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Regency Centers currently has a consensus price target of $76.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.91%. Sila Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.62%. Given Sila Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sila Realty Trust is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Sila Realty Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned 137 real estate properties and two undeveloped land parcels located in 64 markets across the U.S.

