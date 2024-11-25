Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.23 and last traded at $160.23, with a volume of 11923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.24.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.79. The company has a market cap of $894.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.814 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.