Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.23 and last traded at $160.23, with a volume of 11923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.24.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.79. The company has a market cap of $894.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.814 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 468.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.4% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.