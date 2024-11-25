Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 6913637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $51,145,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 14.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,194 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $2,794,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000.

