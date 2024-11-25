Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 6913637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $51,145,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 14.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,194 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $2,794,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

