Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 6913637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
