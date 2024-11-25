ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.41 and last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 41359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.94.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $4,561,000. CPR Investments Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

