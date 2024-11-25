Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $122.01 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $536.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $116.55.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.