Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,318 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19,878.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after buying an additional 891,555 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,636,000 after buying an additional 520,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 170.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after buying an additional 464,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,461,000 after buying an additional 458,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $5.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.30. The stock had a trading volume of 391,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

