HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells $1,217,111.70 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $1,217,111.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,528,000. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,709.44.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,214,273.28.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,214,991.36.

On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,213,555.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $770,841.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,214,632.32.

HCP stock remained flat at $33.92 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,973. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.24. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $34.21.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

