Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.59. 112,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 67,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $647.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,763,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,359,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,640,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $12,614,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $11,822,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oruka Therapeutics

