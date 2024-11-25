Insider Selling: The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn M. Yu sold 7,000 shares of Marygold Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $10,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marygold Companies Price Performance
MGLD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 10,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,725. The Marygold Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.92.
Marygold Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.
About Marygold Companies
The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.
