Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 384 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after acquiring an additional 950,857 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after acquiring an additional 863,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after acquiring an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,185,000 after purchasing an additional 173,127 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $182.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.95.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

