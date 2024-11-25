Algert Global LLC Buys 4,540 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,398,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,966,000 after purchasing an additional 498,359 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after purchasing an additional 419,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,734,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCVX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $88.54 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.24 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In related news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,885.41. This trade represents a 28.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $245,803.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,278.22. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,576. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Recommended Stories

