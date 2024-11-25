Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 15,446 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.60% of Integer worth $69,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Integer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Integer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $298,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $138.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.22 and its 200 day moving average is $123.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $140.91.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.59 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

