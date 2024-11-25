O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $346,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,227.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,179.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,102.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $914.50 and a twelve month high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

