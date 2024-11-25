Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1,006.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 782.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 848.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,791.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.13.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $403,707.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,859.10. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $23,231,977 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $421.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.68 and a 200-day moving average of $176.63.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

