James G. Coulter Sells 8,574 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider James G. Coulter sold 8,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.69, for a total transaction of C$143,117.21.
Secure Energy Services Stock Down 2.2 %
TSE SES opened at C$16.18 on Monday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.58 and a 12 month high of C$17.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.
