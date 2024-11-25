James G. Coulter Sells 8,574 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider James G. Coulter sold 8,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.69, for a total transaction of C$143,117.21.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE SES opened at C$16.18 on Monday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.58 and a 12 month high of C$17.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SES shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.58.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

