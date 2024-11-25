Private Trust Co. NA Sells 734 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $100.48 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.93 and a one year high of $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

