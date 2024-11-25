Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

TSLA stock opened at $352.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $361.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

