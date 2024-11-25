Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $1,494,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 117.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

