Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after buying an additional 538,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,677,000 after purchasing an additional 62,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $2,355.35 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,061.96 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,055.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,727.82. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.18, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.