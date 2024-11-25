Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,506,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,260.32 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $949.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,359.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,318.28. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

