iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Position Lessened by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,139,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,680,000 after acquiring an additional 472,635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after buying an additional 466,165 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,520,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,628,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,632,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IXUS opened at $68.33 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.