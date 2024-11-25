Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.29, but opened at $17.23. Super Hi International shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 3,490 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Super Hi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Super Hi International in the 3rd quarter worth $658,000.
Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.
