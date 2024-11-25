The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CMO Jane Prior Sells 3,888 Shares

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CMO Jane Prior sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $143,894.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 131,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,176.34. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vita Coco Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ COCO traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $36.34. 349,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,398. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vita Coco by 40.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vita Coco by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

