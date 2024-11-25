Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White Sells 171,057 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,602.30. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 924,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $66.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

