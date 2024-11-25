Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White Sells 171,057 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,602.30. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 924,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $66.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.