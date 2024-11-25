iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.57 and last traded at $160.13, with a volume of 34177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.26.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day moving average is $151.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

