U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 27th

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 27th. The 1-16 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 26th.

UBXG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,374. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. U-BX Technology has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

