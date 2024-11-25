MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.27 and last traded at $37.34. 162,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 115,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.

Get MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.