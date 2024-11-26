AltEnergy Acquisition Extends Deadline for Initial Business Combination

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AEAEU) has announced an extension of the date by which the company is required to complete an initial business combination. The Board of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. approved this extension on November 25, 2024.
As per a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. had initially sought approval from its stockholders to amend its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. This amendment was to extend the deadline by which the company must finalize a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or similar transaction, and to allow for the redemption of certain shares if this deadline is not met.
Following this, on October 30, 2024, the Board decided to extend the deadline for the initial business combination from November 2, 2024, to December 2, 2025, known as the First Optional Extension. Subsequently, on November 25, 2024, the Board further extended the deadline to January 2, 2025, known as the Second Optional Extension.
This extension gives AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. more time to finalize a potential business combination. Shareholders are advised to take note of these extensions made by the Board to meet the new deadlines accordingly.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AltEnergy Acquisition’s 8K filing here.
AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile
AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
