Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.430-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $223.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $179.63 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.05.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,334.21. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,995 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,338. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.