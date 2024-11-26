American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.86, but opened at $94.49. American Woodmark shares last traded at $94.98, with a volume of 11,784 shares.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $318,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,932 shares in the company, valued at $9,998,315.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 31.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

