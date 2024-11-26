Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 5,375 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of Brooklyn Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after purchasing an additional 301,968 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after buying an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,519,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,229,003,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.06.

Shares of TSLA opened at $338.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $361.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

