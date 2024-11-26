Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.40, but opened at $41.00. Astrana Health shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 197 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASTH shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Astrana Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrana Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

