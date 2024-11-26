MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $17.30. MINISO Group shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 68,811 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNSO

MINISO Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 804,706 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,137,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 640,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 645,722 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.