BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,221,502.24. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,820. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.79. 226,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,759. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.61.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

