Thematics Asset Management Sells 3,470 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Thematics Asset Management lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, hitting $242.72. The stock had a trading volume of 358,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,792. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $147.96 and a one year high of $242.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.92. The company has a market cap of $281.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Read Our Latest Report on TMUS

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,863,634 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.