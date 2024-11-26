Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE OBDE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,434. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

