Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) SVP Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) SVP Emily Dreyer sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $49,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,726.40. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emily Dreyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Emily Dreyer sold 3,100 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $170,035.00.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 357,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Trupanion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 113,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Dalton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000.

Several research firms recently commented on TRUP. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

