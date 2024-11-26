BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 3rd

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

ZEB stock remained flat at C$42.66 on Tuesday. 1,297,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,792. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$30.77 and a 1 year high of C$42.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.09.

